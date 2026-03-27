DENVER — Friday will finally feel a bit more like March. A cold front deepened across the eastern plains overnight and Friday will be about 20 to 25 degrees cooler than Thursday. You'll find mostly cloudy skies Friday morning with temperatures in the 30s for the commute.

The gusty easterly winds on Thursday pushed a lot of smoke in from wildfires burning in Nebraska. We'll see a combination of smoke and cloud cover in the skies again Friday. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 40s by lunch, with highs in the low 50s Friday afternoon. Look for a little sunshine to peak out later in the afternoon.

Enjoy the brief break from the heat while it's here. Warmer air and possibly more record-breaking heat return just in time for the weekend. Highs will soar into the low 80s both Saturday and Sunday under partly sunny skies.

The weather pattern looks to switch up a bit by the middle of next week. The mountains could get a nice round of snow, while the Denver metro will pick up some rain showers Tuesday night into Wednesday.

We're tracking another storm system moving in late next week into Easter weekend. Stay tuned as these storms get closer.

Much cooler weather settles in across the Denver metro area

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