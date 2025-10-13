Mostly dry start to the week with a few showers in Colorado's high country

DENVER — We’re kicking off the week with a few subtle changes in the atmosphere.

An upper-level system is moving across our region from the West Coast, pulling in southwest winds aloft and mid-level moisture.

That means we could see a few spotty rain or snow showers over Colorado's high country later Monday.

A few light rain showers may reach the far northeast plains, but most areas will stay dry.

On Tuesday, that system moves out, leaving most of Colorado under dry skies and seasonal temperatures.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds, light winds and overall pleasant fall weather — perfect for any outdoor plans before the next round of changes midweek.

By Wednesday, a new upper-level trough will form to our west, helping bring in gusty south winds and above-normal temperatures. It’ll feel warmer and breezier across the plains, with dry conditions holding through most of the day.

On Thursday, the next system slides in from the west.

A cold front will move across the plains early Thursday, dropping temperatures and bringing a chance for rain and snow in the mountains. Also, a few light showers are possible over the plains by the afternoon.

Looking toward Friday and the weekend, forecast models are still split. One keeps things dry and mild, while another brings a chance for cooler, unsettled weather on Saturday.

