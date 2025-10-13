Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Mostly dry start to the week with a few showers in Colorado's high country

Warmer and breezy by Wednesday before a cold front cools things down with a few showers Thursday
Mild and mostly dry start, warming up by midweek, then cooler with a few showers late week. Classic fall pattern returns across Colorado.
Mostly dry start to the week with few showers in high country
10-13-25 weather.jpg
Mild Temps 10 13
Monday rain
Temps for the midweek 10/13
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — We’re kicking off the week with a few subtle changes in the atmosphere.

An upper-level system is moving across our region from the West Coast, pulling in southwest winds aloft and mid-level moisture.

That means we could see a few spotty rain or snow showers over Colorado's high country later Monday.

A few light rain showers may reach the far northeast plains, but most areas will stay dry.

Mostly dry start to the week with few showers in high country

On Tuesday, that system moves out, leaving most of Colorado under dry skies and seasonal temperatures.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds, light winds and overall pleasant fall weather — perfect for any outdoor plans before the next round of changes midweek.

By Wednesday, a new upper-level trough will form to our west, helping bring in gusty south winds and above-normal temperatures. It’ll feel warmer and breezier across the plains, with dry conditions holding through most of the day.

Mild Temps 10 13

On Thursday, the next system slides in from the west.

A cold front will move across the plains early Thursday, dropping temperatures and bringing a chance for rain and snow in the mountains. Also, a few light showers are possible over the plains by the afternoon.

Looking toward Friday and the weekend, forecast models are still split. One keeps things dry and mild, while another brings a chance for cooler, unsettled weather on Saturday.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
yv fort collins for promo.jpg

Denver7 | Your Voice

What stories need to be heard in Fort Collins?