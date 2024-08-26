Mostly cloudy Monday morning, with highs climbing the upper-80s by the afternoon

Scattered showers and thunderstorms rolled over the Denver metro area Sunday night and early Monday morning. Things are drying out, but the cloud coverage will linger to start the week.

High temperatures Monday will be near our seasonal average — in the upper-80s. There will be a chance for a few scattered, late-day thunderstorms and showers rolling off the foothills. The risk for severe weather in Denver is low, but could see a strong to severe warned storm over the northeastern plains, with the risk for some heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Sunny and drier conditions return statewide as the weather pattern shifts tomorrow. Expect mostly clear skies and warm temperatures, in the upper 80s across the metro-area. Highs will be the mid- to upper-80s on the eastern plains and in the low-60s to 70s in the higher elevations.

By Wednesday, it will be a bit warmer, but still dry. Highs will be in the low 90s midweek. A cold front is expected to move in on Thursday, which will drop temperatures by 8-10 degrees.

Looking further ahead, the overall trend suggests that the warm and dry conditions will continue into next weekend. With high pressure likely dominating, expect pleasant weather and no major storm systems on the horizon. This should make for a great end to the week, with plenty of sunshine and seasonal temperatures.

Mostly cloudy Monday morning, with high temps climbing the upper-80s

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.