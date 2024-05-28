Watch Now
More sunshine Tuesday morning, but a few storms possible in Denver later on

Risk of severe storms is higher on Wednesday
It will be another warm day, with a few isolated storms Tuesday afternoon. The risk of severe weather is low, but we could see some stronger storms develop Wednesday.
Posted at 5:41 AM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-28 07:53:38-04

It will be a beautiful start to our Tuesday, with plenty of sunshine and 40s to low 50s for the morning commute.

Skies will stay clear through lunch and we'll see some great patio weather up and down the Front Range. There will be a slight chance of isolated storms Tuesday afternoon, but the risk of severe weather will be low.

Temperatures will climb to near 80 degrees across the Denver metro area, with more 60s and even a few low 70s in the mountains.

There will be a chance of storms each afternoon this week, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, which is very typical for late May and early June.

The risk of severe weather will be higher across northeastern Colorado on Wednesday. A few storms could produce some larger hail and damaging winds.

Warm with a few storms in Denver each day this week

