Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

More sunshine and 60s in store for Denver Thursday afternoon

Risk of severe weather shifts east of Colorado ushering in warmer weather across the state this weekend
It will be mostly sunny and mild Thursday with some drier conditions across the state. We'll see high temperatures in the 60s by the afternoon.
Elijah Rael.jpeg
Posted at 5:55 AM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 09:10:11-04

It's a beautiful and sunny start to our Thursday. Skies are clearing across the state and we're looking forward to a pretty afternoon.

We'll see temperatures in the upper 50s by lunch and low to mid 60s for highs later in the afternoon. We'll see mostly sunny skies and only a slight chance of isolated storms on the eastern plains.

There will be a better chance of storms on Friday, with a marginal risk of severe weather on the far eastern plains.

It'll be a beautiful, breezy and warm weekend ahead. Look for highs in the upper 60s to low 70s on Saturday and upper 70s Sunday. Another storm dives into the state early next week, dropping temperatures and kicking up the winds.

Those winds will pick up on Sunday and remain gusty into the first of next week. We'll see a 10 to 15 degree cool down on Monday with our next cold front.

More sunshine and 60s in store for Denver Thursday afternoon

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020