It's a cool and wet start to our Friday, and we could even see a few more showers roll through for the morning commute.

Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60s by lunch and then thunderstorms will likely develop after 2 p.m. and continue through the evening commute.

So keep the umbrellas handy and if you can, park your car in the garage Friday afternoon. We could once again see a few of these storms turn severe, with large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

Skies will clear out overnight and we'll see some warmer and drier weather for the weekend.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s on Saturday and Sunday. We could see a few pop-up storms Sunday afternoon, but most of us should stay dry.

The seasonal weather sticks around early next week.

More strong storms across Colorado's eastern plains Friday

