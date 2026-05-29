DENVER — It will be a mild and mostly cloudy start to our Friday. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s for the morning commute, but will quickly climb into the low 70s by lunch and we'll hit highs near 80 degrees by 3 p.m.



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More storms likely across the Denver metro area Friday afternoon

A few storms are likely by early afternoon and there is a marginal risk of severe weather across portions of the the metro area and northeastern plains. A few storms could produce some larger hail, lightning and gusty winds. We also can't rule out an isolated tornado or two.

It'll be a bit drier over the weekend with just a few storms possible on Saturday and more sunshine on Sunday. We could see a few severe storms pop up Saturday afternoon along the far northeastern plains. Daytime highs will be seasonal in the upper 70s to low 80s this weekend.

The seasonal but unsettled weather pattern will continue into early next week, the first week of June. So far, it looks like a summer-like heat wave moves into the Denver metro late next week with highs in the upper 80s.

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