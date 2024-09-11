More storms expected across Colorado Wednesday

It's been a warm start to September and that trend will continue through the weekend.

We hit a high temperature of 90 degrees on Tuesday, making it the 60th day of 90-degree heat so far this year.

We will see plenty of sunshine to start the day and temperatures will climb into the upper-70s by lunch and mid- to upper-80s by mid-afternoon.

A few gusty thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and early evening around the Denver metro area, but we're not looking at any severe weather for the state.

Skies will then clear out overnight and we'll see plenty of sunshine and a big warm up on Thursday. Temperatures will climb into the low-90s. The winds will also pick up and that will lead to higher fire danger across Colorado.

Expect a dial back in temperatures just a bit from Friday through the weekend, with highs in the mid- to upper-80s. A few afternoon storms are possible Sunday and into Monday of next week.

Long-range models show much cooler temperatures on the way for late next week. It may actually feel like fall soon!

More storms expected across Colorado Thursday

