More storms to develop across Colorado Friday afternoon

Skies will gradually clear out Friday morning before another round of storms and showers develops by the afternoon. We'll see high temperatures in the mid to upper-80s.
Posted at 5:56 AM, Jun 21, 2024

DENVER — It's a mostly cloudy start to this Friday and we're seeing a few light rain showers across the plains for the early morning drive.

Skies will gradually clear through the morning, with temperatures in the low-80s by lunch under a mostly sunny sky.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return by early afternoon and continue into the evening. A few cells could turn severe, bringing large hail and damaging 60+ mph wind gusts.

Temperatures will be back in the 90s for the first weekend of summer! It will be a warm and sunny start on Sunday for Denver's Pride Parade in downtown Denver.

The sizzling summer heat sticks around early next week, with some near triple-digit heat on Monday and Tuesday.

