DENVER — It's a mostly cloudy start to this Friday and we're seeing a few light rain showers across the plains for the early morning drive.

Skies will gradually clear through the morning, with temperatures in the low-80s by lunch under a mostly sunny sky.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return by early afternoon and continue into the evening. A few cells could turn severe, bringing large hail and damaging 60+ mph wind gusts.

Temperatures will be back in the 90s for the first weekend of summer! It will be a warm and sunny start on Sunday for Denver's Pride Parade in downtown Denver.

The sizzling summer heat sticks around early next week, with some near triple-digit heat on Monday and Tuesday.

More storms to develop across Colorado Friday afternoon

