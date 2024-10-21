Watch Now
More snow for the Colorado mountains Monday morning

Temperatures well above normal all week long for Denver's seven-day forecast with sunshine and 70s
Skies will clear out by midday, with high temperature in the upper-60s to low-70s. We have warm and dry weather in store all week long.
We're seeing a few showers for the early Monday morning drive, with more snow falling in the mountains!

Skies will gradually clear out across the state and we'll see plenty of sunshine by early Monday afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the upper-60s to low-70s on the plains and 50s in the mountains.

Afternoon highs were in the upper-70s for Sunday afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

Warmer than average and dry weather is expected to return all next week. We'll see 70s and mostly sunny skies through Sunday! These afternoon highs are about 10 to 15 degrees above normal for mid-October.

