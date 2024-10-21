We're seeing a few showers for the early Monday morning drive, with more snow falling in the mountains!

Skies will gradually clear out across the state and we'll see plenty of sunshine by early Monday afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the upper-60s to low-70s on the plains and 50s in the mountains.

More snow for the Colorado mountains Monday morning

Afternoon highs were in the upper-70s for Sunday afternoon with partly cloudy skies.

Warmer than average and dry weather is expected to return all next week. We'll see 70s and mostly sunny skies through Sunday! These afternoon highs are about 10 to 15 degrees above normal for mid-October.

Whoohoo! More snow is falling in the northern and central mountains this morning! A few showers have rolled east over the plains...so you'll find a few wet roads on the south side of town. Skies will clear across the state, with highs near 70 degrees in Denver! #cowx pic.twitter.com/S1domBgdSR — lisa hidalgo (@LisaDenver7) October 21, 2024

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.