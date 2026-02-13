DENVER — A storm rolling through southern Colorado will bring some much needed snow to areas like Telluride, Durango and Aspen. We're waking up to lots of sunshine closer to Denver and across the Eastern Plains, but there will be the chance for a few showers later Friday.

We'll see increasing clouds near Denver Friday afternoon, with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Snow will spread across the central mountains and closer to Interstate 70 by Friday afternoon. We'll see around 2 to 4 inches of snow in the high country, so watch for slick conditions if you're heading up Friday or early Saturday.

Skies will quickly clear out across the state by midday Saturday. We'll see plenty of sunshine in Denver and temperatures will once again be about 12 to 15 degrees above normal. You'll find highs in the 50s on the plains and 30s in the mountains.

Sunday marks a noticeable shift in the pattern. A ridge of high pressure will build across the region and temperatures will climb much closer to the record highs on both Sunday and Monday. We'll see partly sunny skies across the plains, with highs in the mid 60s. It will be even warmer on Monday!

Fire danger will likely be higher early next week as things warm up and dry out. The winds will also start to pick up ahead of a mid-week cold front. Stay tuned for updates on any fire weather alerts that may be issued.

More snow for the Colorado mountains on Friday

