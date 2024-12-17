DENVER — Another storm is bringing snow to the Colorado high country Tuesday morning and we're seeing plenty of cloud cover on the plains for the morning commute.

Design by Landon Haaf

The northern and central mountains can expect strong winds at times, along with blowing and drifting snow on the higher mountain passes. So far, it looks like about 5 to 10 inches of new snow for those areas above 9,000 feet. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect over Rabbit Ears Pass until Tuesday night.

It'll be partly to mostly cloudy in the Denver metro Tuesday, but temperatures will stay mild. More temperatures in the low to mid 50s over the eastern plains, but some gusty winds could make it feel a bit cooler.

Highs will remain above average through the week — in the upper 50s on Wednesday, then nearing 60s degrees from Thursday into the weekend.

It's unseasonably warm for this time of year. Typically, highs are in the low 40s and then fall to the upper teens in Denver during mid to late December.

More snow for the Colorado high country on Tuesday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.