Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

More snow for the Colorado high country on Tuesday

Unseasonably warm in Denver for mid-December; 50s and 60s across the Denver metro area through the coming weekend
A weak storm will bring some snow to Colorado's northern mountains Tuesday. We'll see more clouds and mild conditions across the Eastern Plains.
12-17-24 weather.jpg
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — Another storm is bringing snow to the Colorado high country Tuesday morning and we're seeing plenty of cloud cover on the plains for the morning commute.

LISA AM WX.jpg
Design by Landon Haaf

The northern and central mountains can expect strong winds at times, along with blowing and drifting snow on the higher mountain passes. So far, it looks like about 5 to 10 inches of new snow for those areas above 9,000 feet. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect over Rabbit Ears Pass until Tuesday night.

It'll be partly to mostly cloudy in the Denver metro Tuesday, but temperatures will stay mild. More temperatures in the low to mid 50s over the eastern plains, but some gusty winds could make it feel a bit cooler.

Highs will remain above average through the week — in the upper 50s on Wednesday, then nearing 60s degrees from Thursday into the weekend.

It's unseasonably warm for this time of year. Typically, highs are in the low 40s and then fall to the upper teens in Denver during mid to late December.

More snow for the Colorado high country on Tuesday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team