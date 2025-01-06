Watch Now
A chilly January week across Colorado with more snow for Denver on Monday

Get ready for a slick and slow Tuesday morning commute
It will be a mostly sunny start to the day, with high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s Monday afternoon. Our next storm brings more snow to Denver Monday night.
It will be a cold but clear start to the week as we wait for our next storm to hit tonight!

We're seeing some light snow in the mountains this morning and that will pick up in intensity by Monday afternoon. Snow will develop along the Front Range Monday night and we're in for a slick and slow commute Tuesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 6 p.m. and cover the entire northern Front Range, the Denver metro area and the foothills west of Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

Right now it looks like around 2 to 5 inches for the core of the Denver metro area and 3 to 6 inches along the Palmer Divide and up in the foothills.

Skies will gradually clear by Tuesday afternoon, with highs only in the 20s and wind chills in the teens.

