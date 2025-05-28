More severe weather possible across Colorado's Eastern Plains Wednesday

It's a quiet start to Wednesday, with quite a bit more sunshine than what we saw on Tuesday. There will be a few areas of patchy fog, mainly across the northern Front Range and northeastern plains.

A cold front will swing into Colorado, fueling more afternoon thunderstorms and it looks like they'll pop up quite a bit earlier than Tuesday. Some storms could pop up as early as 1 p.m. near Fort Collins and Longmont, with heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and even some hail.

There is a marginal risk of severe weather near Denver and across the Eastern Plains. We'll see an even higher risk of severe storms over the southeastern corner of the state where warmer temperatures will lead to more instability.

More spring storms make a comeback to the Front Range Thursday, but the risk of severe weather is lower. Friday will be quite a bit warmer and drier. A few isolated storms could roll east over the plains, with temperatures closer to 80 degrees to round out the week.

Warmer and drier weather return this weekend. It'll be a seasonal start to your Saturday with upper 70s and mid 80s Sunday. It looks like the 80+ degree heat sticks around into early next week.

