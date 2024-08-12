More severe storms possible near the Denver metro area Monday

You'll find mostly sunny skies along the Front Range Monday morning, with some areas of dense fog across the northeastern plains.
Temperatures will climb into the upper-70s by lunch and mid-80s by early afternoon. We'll see more storms and showers by the afternoon, with the risk of severe weather. A few storms could produce large hail, damaging winds and even some isolated tornadoes.
We'll see these afternoon storms each day through mid-week, with highs in the mid- to upper-80s.
By the end of the week, Denver is in for another warm p. We'll see highs near 90 from Friday through the coming weekend and sunshine will dominate.
DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream
Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.