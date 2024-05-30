Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Storms will develop across the Denver metro area after noon Thursday

More severe storms possible across Colorado's eastern plains
We'll see more sunshine Thursday morning and another round of thunderstorms by the afternoon. There's a risk of severe weather again on the eastern plains.
Hollie Flesher Hardman_flatirons.jpeg
Posted at 6:05 AM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 08:13:55-04

It's a beautiful start to the day, but we'll see another round of storms develop Thursday afternoon. In fact, severe storms are possible each afternoon through Saturday.

Temperatures will cool off a bit Thursday, with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 over northeastern Colorado. More 60s and scattered storms are likely for the mountains Thursday afternoon.

Sunday will be warmer and drier with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s on the plains! The warming trend sticks around into the first week of June.

Storms will develop across the Denver metro area after noon Thursday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020