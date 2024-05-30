It's a beautiful start to the day, but we'll see another round of storms develop Thursday afternoon. In fact, severe storms are possible each afternoon through Saturday.

Temperatures will cool off a bit Thursday, with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 over northeastern Colorado. More 60s and scattered storms are likely for the mountains Thursday afternoon.

Sunday will be warmer and drier with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s on the plains! The warming trend sticks around into the first week of June.

Storms will develop across the Denver metro area after noon Thursday

