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More record breaking temperatures across the Denver metro area

Wednesday will likely be the hottest March day ever on record; cold front will usher in some seasonal temperatures by the end of the week
Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week and likely the warmest March day ever on record. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s on the Eastern Plains.
More record breaking temperatures across the Denver metro area
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DENVER — It was another record-breaking day in Denver Tuesday as the high temperature topped 80 degrees, crushing the previous record of 76 degrees set in 1896. It's going to be even hotter Wednesday!

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As this ridge of high pressure moves closer into Colorado, temperatures will climb about 30 degrees above normal. It'll be the hottest day of the week with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s across the plains.

Denver will easily break the current record of 75 degrees, set in 2012. And the city could even challenge its all-time March record high of 86 degrees on Wednesday. It will likely be the fifth record breaking day of the month so far.

Gusty winds, hot temperatures and low humidity values will lead to high fire danger in south central Colorado Wednesday. A Fire Weather Watch and Red Flag Warning are posted for much of that area.

Temperatures will cool a bit on Thursday as a cold front moves into the state bringing a slight chance of showers, mainly to the mountains. Highs will still stay in the upper 70s to low 80s, with some gusty winds around the Denver metro.

Cooler air will settle in behind the front on Friday. Temperatures will dip into the 50s. It seems chilly compared to what we've seen, but it's very seasonal for late March. Enjoy the brief break from the heat while it's here. Warmer air and possibly more record-breaking heat return just in time for the weekend.

More record breaking temperatures across the Denver metro area

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