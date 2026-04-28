DENVER — We saw more rain overnight and the cool, soggy weather pattern will remain in place through the end of the work week.

Snow is falling in the mountains this morning and we're seeing a few showers roll east over the northeastern plains. Overnight low temperatures have dropped into the mid 30s along the urban corridor, but will slowly climb into the 50s Tuesday afternoon. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with the chance of a few afternoon storms and showers.

We'll see a better chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the low 60s.

A stronger system moves in late Wednesday night, ushering snow to the mountains and more widespread rain to the plains. Thursday will be the coldest and rainiest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. So far, it looks like the city could pick up about a half inch of rain Thursday with showers lingering overnight into Friday morning.

As that system clears out, sunshine and warmer weather move back in for the first weekend of May. Look for highs in the upper 60s Saturday with mid 70s on tap Sunday.

More rain on the plains and snow across the Colorado high country

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