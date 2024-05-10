Watch Now
More rain and snow along the Front Range to round out the week

Warmer in Denver for Mother's Day Weekend
Temperatures will be about 10 degrees below normal Friday, with more cloud cover than sunshine. It will warm up across the Denver metro area for Mother's Day weekend!
Posted at 5:55 AM, May 10, 2024
It's a mild but cloudy start to our Friday, with a few rain showers across the metro area for the morning commute.

We'll once again see more clouds than sun and temperatures will be about 10 degrees below normal in Denver.

If you're traveling to the mountains, it'll look and feel more like winter! Moderate to heavy snow is falling near and mainly south of I-70 and will continue throughout the day. The central and southern mountains could see 6 to 12 inches of new snow above 8,500 feet.

So far, it looks like a warmer Mother's Day weekend with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s over the northeastern plains. We'll see partly cloudy skies, with a chance of afternoon storms both days this weekend.

