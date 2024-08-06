Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

More much-needed rain in store across Colorado Tuesday

Much cooler weather will settle in across Colorado on Thursday
It will be another hot afternoon, but more storms and showers are possible and that will help to cool things off. Storms will likely develop along the Front Range after 3 p.m.
Debby Rizor.jpg
Posted
and last updated

It was so nice to see some rain on Monday and there's plenty more in store this week! It's also going to be quite a bit cooler by the end of the week, with 70s starting Thursday.

It will be a mostly sunny start to our Tuesday with increasing clouds by the afternoon and early evening. A few thunderstorms are possible after 3 p.m., with brief but heavy downpours, plenty of lightning and gusty winds.

Temperatures will soar into the low- to mid-90s Tuesday and Wednesday.

A strong cold front drops into the state Thursday and that will drop our daytime highs into the 70s Thursday, Friday and Saturday!

This storm will also bring some drenching rains and strong thunderstorms to much of the state. And it looks like the cool, wet weather sticks around for the start of the weekend. Hopefully this meaningful moisture helps firefighters tackling all the wildfires burning across the state.

Much cooler weather will settle in across Colorado on Thursday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team