More much-needed rain in store across Colorado Tuesday

It was so nice to see some rain on Monday and there's plenty more in store this week! It's also going to be quite a bit cooler by the end of the week, with 70s starting Thursday.

It will be a mostly sunny start to our Tuesday with increasing clouds by the afternoon and early evening. A few thunderstorms are possible after 3 p.m., with brief but heavy downpours, plenty of lightning and gusty winds.

Temperatures will soar into the low- to mid-90s Tuesday and Wednesday.

A strong cold front drops into the state Thursday and that will drop our daytime highs into the 70s Thursday, Friday and Saturday!

This storm will also bring some drenching rains and strong thunderstorms to much of the state. And it looks like the cool, wet weather sticks around for the start of the weekend. Hopefully this meaningful moisture helps firefighters tackling all the wildfires burning across the state.

Much cooler weather will settle in across Colorado on Thursday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.