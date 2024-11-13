DENVER— Skies are quickly clearing behind a quick-moving storm that brought rain to the plains and snow to the mountains.

Design by Landon Haaf

It'll be a clear and cold start to the day, with temperatures in the upper-20s to low-30s for the morning commute.

The northern and central mountains will see a another 1 to 2 inches of snow Wednesday morning and then sunshine by the afternoon. Watch for slick conditions over the high mountain passes early on.

Skies will clear but we'll see some cool air settle in behind the front. We'll see highs in the upper-40s to low-50s on the plains and 30s in the mountains.

Warmer weather settles in again on Thursday, with highs in the upper-50s to low-60s from Thursday through Saturday. It'll be mostly sunny and just a touch cooler for Sunday's Broncos game!

So far, it looks like the next winter-like storm to impact the Front Range and Denver metro will arrive early next week.

More melting in store for the Denver metro area Wednesday

