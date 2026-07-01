DENVER — It's another mild but hazy start to the day as smoke filters in across the Denver metro area. High fire danger stretches across Colorado Wednesday as winds once again pick up and fuels continue to dry out. Smoky skies lay atop much of the Denver metro as temperatures soar into the upper 80s to low 90s midweek.

Look for hazy sunshine along with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s around the urban corridor. It'll be a warm, dry and windy day across much of Colorado with a few possible storms near the Colorado Kansas border.



Watch the full forecast in the video player below.

More hot, dry and breezy weather in store across Colorado

A few isolated and gusty thunderstorms could once again pop up Wednesday afternoon. There won't be a lot of moisture but we could see some gusty winds and lightning. There could be a few severe cells on the far Eastern Plains. Large hail and damaging winds up to 75 mph will be the biggest threats along with blowing dust.

An air quality health advisory will continue until at least 4pm for wildfire smoke and high levels of ozone along the Front Range. Meanwhile, red flag warnings will go back into effect at 10 a.m. and continue through 10 p.m. Wednesday for much of Colorado as winds gust up to 45 mph.

The heat sticks around for the rest of the week as highs climb into the low to mid 90s in the Denver area Thursday and Friday — the two hottest days of the week.

So far, it looks like a dry but hot Fourth of July holiday across the state with low 90s in Denver. We'll be tracking the chance of a few gusty storms Saturday and Sunday afternoon; unfortunately we're not expecting much rain out of them. The warm, dry weather continues early next week.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.