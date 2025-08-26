Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

More heavy rain for parts of Colorado Tuesday

Flood watch in effect across the Western Slope; fall-like temperatures in store for Denver all week long
It will be a cool and foggy start to the day. We'll see more storms and showers Tuesday afternoon, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
More heavy rain for parts of Colorado Tuesday
8-26-25 weather.jpg
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — The wet and cooler than average conditions are here to stay all week long! It's a chilly and foggy start to our Tuesday along the Front Range. We're also seeing some heavy rain on the Western Slope near the Lee Fire burn scar and that could lead to some flash flooding early Tuesday morning.

LISA AM WX.jpg

Temperatures will be in the 50s near Denver for the morning commute, with low 70s by lunch and highs in the upper 70s by 4 p.m. We're in for another round of afternoon and evening storms, so expect to see more wet roads for the evening commute.

This active weather pattern will remain in place pretty much all week long. The atmosphere will be very moist, which means any storms that do develop could drop heavy rain again. Temperatures will also remain well below normal. We'll see highs in the upper 70s to low 80s from Tuesday through Friday.

Warmer and drier weather returns for Labor Day weekend. We'll see fewer storms and temperatures will be back the low to mid-80s by Monday! It will also be a bit drier and warmer for those heading up to the mountains to go camping.

More heavy rain for parts of Colorado Tuesday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JACLYN YOUR VOICE MATTERS PROMO.jpg

Denver7 | Your Voice: Listening to our communities