DENVER — The wet and cooler than average conditions are here to stay all week long! It's a chilly and foggy start to our Tuesday along the Front Range. We're also seeing some heavy rain on the Western Slope near the Lee Fire burn scar and that could lead to some flash flooding early Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will be in the 50s near Denver for the morning commute, with low 70s by lunch and highs in the upper 70s by 4 p.m. We're in for another round of afternoon and evening storms, so expect to see more wet roads for the evening commute.

This active weather pattern will remain in place pretty much all week long. The atmosphere will be very moist, which means any storms that do develop could drop heavy rain again. Temperatures will also remain well below normal. We'll see highs in the upper 70s to low 80s from Tuesday through Friday.

Warmer and drier weather returns for Labor Day weekend. We'll see fewer storms and temperatures will be back the low to mid-80s by Monday! It will also be a bit drier and warmer for those heading up to the mountains to go camping.

More heavy rain for parts of Colorado Tuesday

