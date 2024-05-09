Thursday is going to be the coolest and potentially wettest day of the week. A cold front is now rolling in and we're seeing plenty of cloud cover for the morning commute.

This next system will bring scattered rain showers throughout the day too the Denver metro area, especially in areas west of Interstate 25. We're in for mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s around the city.

If you're traveling to the mountains, it'll look and feel more like winter! Heavy snow will ramp up Thursday afternoon and evening in the mountains. The central and southern mountains could see 6 to 12 inches of new snow above 10,000 feet. A winter weather advisory goes into effect Thursday afternoon and remains in place until noon on Friday.

Showers will linger on Friday, but temperatures will be just a bit warmer. Highs return to the upper 50s and lower 60s in the Denver metro area.

So far, it looks like a warmer Mother's Day weekend with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s over the northeastern plains. We'll see partly cloudy skies, with a chance of afternoon storms both days this weekend.

Cooler and soggy across the Denver metro area Thursday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.