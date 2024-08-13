It's a muggy but mild start to the day, with temperatures in the 60s as your step out the door Tuesday morning.

We'll see some clearing over the next few hours before another round of storms and showers pops up for the afternoon commute.

Temperatures will warm into the mid-80s ahead of the next round of storms and showers.

Storms will race off the foothills and track across the Denver metro around 3 p.m. and continue off and on throughout the evening. Some cells could turn severe along the Interstate 25 corridor onto the Eastern Plains. The biggest threats will be for flash flooding, large hail, damaging winds and even a few tornadoes.

We'll see these afternoon storms each day through mid-week, with highs in the mid- to upper-80s.

Much warmer and drier weather will settle in toward the end of the week. We'll see highs near 90 starting Friday, through the weekend. Scattered storms make a comeback Sunday and next Monday.

More flooding rain possible across Colorado Tuesday

