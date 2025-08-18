Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

More 90-degree heat across the Denver metro area Monday

Risk of severe weather across the northeastern plains
It will be a hot start to the week, with highs in the low to mid 90s. We'll see a chance of storms Monday afternoon and a risk of severe weather across the northeastern plains.
More 90-degree heat across the Denver metro area Monday
8-18-25 weather.jpg
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — A few storms and showers are pushing across the northeastern plains Monday morning. Skies will clear out by mid-morning but there will be another chance of storms and showers by the afternoon and evening.

LISA AM WX.jpg

We saw a brief break from the 90s on Saturday, but those 90s returned on Sunday and it's going to remain hot through Thursday. Temperatures will be about 3 to 5 degrees above normal both Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the low 90s.

Temperatures will climb closer to the record highs on Wednesday and Thursday, with afternoon highs closer to 100 degrees. Fire danger will likely be higher by midweek as temperatures soar across the state.

Our next cold front will roll through later this week and temperatures will dip back into the 80s starting Friday.

More 90-degree heat across the Denver metro area Monday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JACLYN YOUR VOICE MATTERS PROMO.jpg

Denver7 | Your Voice: Listening to our communities