DENVER — A few storms and showers are pushing across the northeastern plains Monday morning. Skies will clear out by mid-morning but there will be another chance of storms and showers by the afternoon and evening.

We saw a brief break from the 90s on Saturday, but those 90s returned on Sunday and it's going to remain hot through Thursday. Temperatures will be about 3 to 5 degrees above normal both Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the low 90s.

Temperatures will climb closer to the record highs on Wednesday and Thursday, with afternoon highs closer to 100 degrees. Fire danger will likely be higher by midweek as temperatures soar across the state.

Our next cold front will roll through later this week and temperatures will dip back into the 80s starting Friday.

More 90-degree heat across the Denver metro area Monday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.