More 80s in Denver to kick off the week

DENVER — Temperatures are back on the rise this week! Monday will start off mostly sunny, with temperatures quickly climbing into the 70s by lunch and near 80 degrees by 4 p.m.

We'll see mostly sunny skies on the plains and a few spotty showers in the mountains.

Monday will likely be the warmest day of the week across Colorado

Overall, it’s a great time to enjoy the outdoors in Denver before the colder weather sets in. We'll see highs in the 70s and even a few low 80s from today through Thursday. Much cooler weather will settle in starting Friday.

Temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s at the end of the week and continue through the weekend. We also have our first chance for rain by Friday for the first time since Sept. 22.

