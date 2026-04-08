DENVER — It's a beautiful and mild start to our Wednesday. Temperatures are pretty comfortable, with 40s and 50s as you step out the door Wednesday morning.

Look for mostly sunny skies early Wednesday along the Interstate 25 corridor. Daytime highs will quickly warm into the low 70s with increasing clouds in the afternoon. A dry, weak cold front will push into the state, potentially kicking up the winds. Otherwise, it looks like a few isolated showers are possible late Wednesday night. The dry air will likely lead to very little rain hitting the ground and the evaporation could lead to some gusty winds.

We'll stay in the low to mid 70s Thursday in the Denver area with partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers will move in by the afternoon and evening, with some areas possibly getting a rumble of thunder!

Temperatures will dip just a smidge on Friday, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Look for another round of more widespread rain Friday afternoon and evening.

The clouds and rain stick around through the weekend with temperatures holding in the low to mid 70s Saturday and Sunday. We could get a brief break from the wet weather Monday before a stronger storm moves in Monday night into Tuesday. This would drop daytime highs into the 50s and give us a good round of rain in the metro and snow in the mountains.

More temperatures in the 70s in store across the Denver metro area

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