More 70s and sunshine for the Denver metro area this week; a few spotty showers for the Colorado high country

It was a gorgeous weekend and that trend is going to continue this week! Temperatures will start off in the 40s for the morning commute, with low 60s by lunch and highs near 70 degrees by 4 p.m.

A few showers have developed over the southwestern corner of the state and will gradually spread north along I-70 through the afternoon and early evening. It will remain dry across the Eastern Plains, with just a few increasing clouds.

Unseasonably warm weather in store all week long!

Tuesday will bring a slight warm-up, with more low to mid-70s along the Front Range. We'll see very few showers in the mountains, with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

By Wednesday, it gets even warmer as high pressure builds over the region. Highs will climb into the upper 70s across northeast Colorado and will remain about 10 to 15 degrees above normal through Friday.

Clouds will gradually increase by Thursday as the next weather system approaches from the west. This storm will bring more rain and snow the mountains on Thursday and Friday.

Cooler weather will then settle in across the eastern half of the state this weekend. We'll see a few showers across the plains on Saturday, with highs in the low to mid-60s both Saturday and Sunday which is very seasonal for late-October!

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