More 70s and sunshine across the Denver metro area for Wednesday

Tuesday was gorgeous across Colorado and Wednesday is going to be even warmer!

We'll see lots of sunshine for the Wednesday morning commute, with 40s and even some low 50s early on.

We hit a high of 70 degrees on Tuesday and today will be about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than that! We'll see mid to upper 70s on Wednesday and highs will be near 80 degrees on Thursday, which could break the record high! The current record on Thursday is 78 degrees, last set in 1988.

Our next storm will bring some big changes with much cooler and wetter weather this weekend. Rain showers arrive in the metro Friday night into Saturday along with a powerful cold front. It'll drop daytime highs a solid 20 degrees Friday into Saturday.

We'll see highs in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday. Look for off and on showers Saturday with some snow possibly mixing in overnight into Sunday morning. It'll be a cool day with some clearing in the late afternoon.

More seasonal weather returns early next week. We'll be back in the 60s by Tuesday!

