More 70s in the Denver metro area, storms in store across eastern Colorado Thursday

We are in for one more day of temperatures in the 70s in the Denver metro area before some big changes for the weekend!

We'll see plenty of sunshine Thursday morning, making for great patio weather by lunch and then highs in the mid 70s by early afternoon. We will see a better chance of storms and showers Thursday afternoon especially on the far northeastern plains.

A few of Thursday's storms could turn severe. This will be the first day of the season with potentially severe weather in the state. Areas along the Interstate 76 corridor have the best shot at seeing large hail, damaging winds and even isolated tornadoes Thursday evening. In fact, some of these strong to severe storms could linger around during the overnight hours.

Cooler weather will start to settle in Friday and into the weekend as another storm pulls into the state. We'll see highs in the upper 60s Friday ahead of the next cold front. It rolls in late Friday into Saturday, bringing much cooler temperatures in the mid 50s for the weekend.

So far, it looks like a super-soaker storm with up to an inch or two of water around the Denver metro area through Sunday, with more snow for the mountains! We may see some winter weather alerts issued for the Colorado high country this weekend.

