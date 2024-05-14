Watch Now
More 70s and a few storms in Denver this afternoon

Slight risk of severe weather with today's storms
Posted at 5:39 AM, May 14, 2024
The warm weather continues today, with low 70s by lunch and highs in the upper 70s by early afternoon. A few more storms and showers are possible today and there is a slight chance that a few of these storms could produce damaging winds and larger hail.

We'll see a better chance of widespread rain showers on Wednesday as a cold front moves across the state. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-60s. It will be a cloudier and soggy day but the storm doesn't stick around long.

Skies will quickly clear Thursday and we'll be back to 80 degrees by Friday and into the start of the weekend!

