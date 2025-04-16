Next storm hits Colorado on Thursday night

It's going to be another unseasonably warm day! We'll see mostly sunny skies early Wednesday morning, with increasing clouds after the lunch hour. That won't stop temperatures from skyrocketing into the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, so get out and enjoy it!

A few scattered rain and snow showers will be possible in the high country Wednesday afternoon and evening, especially north of Interstate 70. There's a slight chance that one or two storm clouds could roll east over the plains Wednesday night.

It stays mild Thursday, but the winds will kick up quite a bit. This will prompt fire concerns as a Fire Weather Watch will be in effect for the Denver metro and Eastern Plains Thursday afternoon. Look for gusts up to 40 mph and humidity values less than 10%. A few showers will be possible along the Interstate 25 corridor later Thursday afternoon and evening.

Our next storm will hit the metro area late Thursday into Friday and it's going to get quite a bit colder and wet. A strong cold front will swing into the state, dramatically dropping temperatures. We'll see 70s on Thursday and then upper 30s to low 40s on Friday!

It looks like the Denver metro area will see a few scattered rain showers Thursday evening with a rain/snow mix likely Friday into Saturday morning. So far, it looks like around 2 to 4 inches of slushy snow across the Denver metro area but heavier snow for the mountains.

The mountains will see scattered snow showers starting late Wednesday night, continuing off and on through Saturday morning. Some areas could see between 5 and 10 inches of spring snow. Some decent fresh snow for Easter weekend skiers and snowboarders.

Colorado's skies will gradually clear on Easter Sunday, with highs in the low 60s, so a bit warmer and drier for those egg hunts!

