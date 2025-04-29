Watch Now
Temps in the 60s and a few showers for the Denver metro area Tuesday

Cool and soggy weather will settle in on Thursday
It will be another seasonal day across the Denver metro area, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. A few showers and storms are possible Tuesday afternoon and early evening.
Tuesday will be a repeat of Monday with a mix of sun and clouds, with a few storms and showers possible by the afternoon. Temperatures will be very seasonal for late April, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

There is a low risk of severe weather Tuesday, but the scattered storms could produce some gusty winds, rain and lightning.

Our next cold front will bring a better chance of showers and storms late Wednesday into early Thursday. Expect more widespread rain and some mountain snow, along with much cooler temperatures in the mid 50s along with gusty winds.

The cold front moves through later in the day and it might even get chilly enough for a little snow along the Palmer Divide by early Thursday. With the relatively warm roads, it probably won’t stick.

The weather dries out and warms up just in time for the weekend! Look for mostly sunny skies Friday with highs in the low 70s. It'll stay mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday with just slight chances of isolated afternoon storms. Daytime highs skyrocket into the mid 70s Saturday and low 80s Sunday.

