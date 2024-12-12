Watch Now
More 50s and sunshine for the Denver metro area Thursday

Weak storm will bring snow to the Colorado high country on Friday, creating fresh powder for any weekend skiing or snowboarding
Temperatures will remain on the mild side Thursday, with high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s across the northeastern plains.
DENVER — We're in for one more mild December day before a weak system rolls through the region.

It'll be a mostly sunny start to the day, with increasing clouds throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the upper 40s to low 50s again along the Front Range, with upper 20s to mid 30s in the mountains.

The next winter storm will push into Colorado's mountains Friday by early morning. It's looking less impressive, but could bring up to a few inches of snow to the mountains.

It'll be slightly cooler on Friday in the Denver metro area, with highs in the upper 40s. So far, it looks like the city will see mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a few flurries later in the day.

Have any weekend plans? It stays mild and dry Saturday and Sunday in the Denver area. The mountains could get another round of snow Sunday into Monday, bringing a few more inches of fresh powder to the state. Stay tuned!

