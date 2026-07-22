DENVER — It's a sunny and mild start to our Wednesday but we are in for a nice change Wednesday afternoon! Temperatures will once again soar into the low to mid 90s, with increasing clouds by early afternoon.



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Monsoon moisture makes it's way across Colorado Eastern Plains

We're finally tapping into some of that monsoon moisture that the mountains have seen over the past few days. These showers will help to cool things off closer to sunset, with 80s across the metro area for the evening commute. The storms will continue to charge across the Eastern Plains Wednesday evening, with some areas seeing the rain continue overnight. A few storms cells could produce gusty winds across the Eastern Plains.

We're in for mostly cloudy skies Thursday with more widespread showers and the potential for heavy pockets of rain in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will cool a bit, with highs back to the mid to upper 80s. Enjoy the break from the heat and the refreshing rai, as warmer and drier weather return Friday into this weekend.

So far, it looks like daytime highs will skyrocket back into the upper 90s Saturday and Sunday under mostly sunny skies. We'll be in near record-setting territory in Denver. The record high on Saturday is 99 degrees, last set in 1963 and the record high on Sunday is 100 degrees, last set in 1910.

Look for another chance of storms along the Front Range starting next week.

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