Mild weather today, showers and storms this evening

It'll be a dry, mild and sunny start to your Wednesday in the Denver metro. Look for highs in the mid to upper 60s by the early afternoon. Clouds will increase after the lunch hour and we'll see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms pop up along the I-25 corridor.

As the storms track east, they could turn severe along the far Eastern Plains. Keep your eyes to the sky - the biggest threats will be for large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Meanwhile, look for scattered rain and snow showers across Colorado's High Country. It doesn't look like much snow but 1 to 3 inches could stack up above 10,000 feet. There are no travel alerts in place but be prepared for winter driving conditions on the mountain passes!

Showers will linger into early Thursday morning with some afternoon clearing. Daytime highs will be a bit cooler in the 50s. While temperatures will be warmer Friday in the upper 60s, another system races in bringing a round of afternoon and evening storms.

Mother Nature will bring the sunshine, breeze and heat back this weekend! Look for highs in the upper 60s Saturday and upper 70s Sunday.

