Mild weather taking us into the weekend

Today, we can expect a nice stretch of weather ahead. A dry southwesterly flow will dominate, bringing us mild conditions throughout the day. You can look forward to mostly sunny skies, with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s to low 60s—definitely a bit above normal for this time of year.

Weekend Outlook:

Looking ahead to the weekend, we’ll keep that dry weather going into Saturday. It’ll be another warm day, but by late Sunday, an upper-level trough will start moving in, bringing scattered rain and snow showers to the high country. If you’re planning any outdoor adventures, Saturday will be the pick of the weekend!

Into Next Week:

By Sunday night and into Monday, we’re in for a change. As the upper trough passes over, expect cooler temperatures and a chance of snow in the mountains, with snow making its way into the plains. The exact amounts and impacts are still a bit uncertain, so we’ll keep you updated as we get closer.

Tuesday will see a brief lull between systems with continued cool temps and the possibility of some mountain snow showers. Then, by mid-week, we’ll be watching another storm system dive south from the Northern Rockies, which could bring more unsettled weather our way.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.