Mild spring weather continues, rain chances increase late week

DENVER — Mild spring weather continues across Colorado, with highs in the low 70s and 60s across the plains.

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A weak weather pattern is moving through, which will help clouds increase in the afternoon.

Isolated showers are likely develop this evening, primarily over the mountains, foothills and nearby higher terrain.

There is a slight chance of spotty showers south of Denver.

Mild spring weather, rain chances increase late week

Conditions stay warm with temperatures climbing into the low 70s across lower elevations through Thursday.

Moisture will be limited through Wednesday, but there is a better chance of precipitation on Thursday and Friday.

Heading into the weekend, we have a chance of widespread showers.

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