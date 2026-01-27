DENVER — The weather in Colorado is shaping up to be warm and mostly dry through midweek, with a few changes by the end of the workweek.

Tuesday will be a mild and dry afternoon with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

Mild midweek weather, light mountain snow by Thursday

Gusty winds will pick up at times near the foothills and higher terrain, but nothing extreme.

For the next few days, a ridge of high pressure is expected to bring another pleasant day with slightly above-normal temperatures.

A weak weather system is expected to move in on Wednesday night, bringing a good chance of light snow in the mountains.

No snow is expected for the lower elevation.

Most other areas remain dry, though temperatures could dip slightly where the colder air settles in.

Denver

Overall, enjoy the midweek warmth and sunshine for the metro and plains.

