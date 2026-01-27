Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mild midweek weather, light mountain snow by Thursday

Warm, sunny and dry through midweek across Colorado. Mountain snow chances return Wednesday night, with cooler air arriving late week but most spots stay dry.
Colorado will stay warm and mostly dry through midweek, with mild afternoons and plenty of sunshine. A weak system arrives Wednesday night, bringing light snow to the mountains.
Wednesday mtn show chances
Warmer trends
DENVER — The weather in Colorado is shaping up to be warm and mostly dry through midweek, with a few changes by the end of the workweek.

Tuesday will be a mild and dry afternoon with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

Gusty winds will pick up at times near the foothills and higher terrain, but nothing extreme.

For the next few days, a ridge of high pressure is expected to bring another pleasant day with slightly above-normal temperatures.

A weak weather system is expected to move in on Wednesday night, bringing a good chance of light snow in the mountains.

No snow is expected for the lower elevation.

Most other areas remain dry, though temperatures could dip slightly where the colder air settles in.

Overall, enjoy the midweek warmth and sunshine for the metro and plains.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

