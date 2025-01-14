Mild for the work week, with bitter cold air set to settle in across Colorado this weekend

It will be a chilly but beautiful start to the day. We're seeing a mix of sun and clouds across the plains and some light snow in the northern mountains.

Design by Landon Haaf

Overnight lows will dip into the single digits and teens across Eastern Colorado with sub-zero readings in the mountain valleys.

We're seeing a mix of sun and clouds along the Front Range, but more sunshine is expected Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the the upper 30s to low 40s.

By Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll have a brief warmup as ridge of high pressure builds over the region. This will push temperatures into the mid 40s on Wednesday with mid 50s by Thursday. Get outside and enjoy the mild, dry weather!

Snow will develop in the high country on Friday and then across the plains by Friday night. We're also going to see a big blast of Arctic air for the weekend. Temperatures will drop into the teens for highs on Saturday and then the cold will intensify on Sunday. Some models are predicting temperatures that could be 30 to 40 degrees below normal, leading to very chilly conditions across the region.

So far, it looks like this Arctic blast will stick around into early next week. Don't forget to protect your people, pets and pipes during this prolonged deep freeze event!

From 50s in Denver on Thursday to single-digit highs by Sunday

