DENVER — Mother Nature is giving Colorado a forecast to be thankful for leading up to Thanksgiving. Wednesday will stay quiet and sunny, with highs reaching the low-50s.

Thursday will start cloudy, before gradually clearing out throughout the day. A slightly warmer day for Thanksgiving, with highs in the upper-50s for the Denver metro.

Black Friday will keep the warming trend going as highs reach the low-60s around Denver. We start to see winds pick up, gusting to 50 mph or more in the foothills and along the Front Range ahead of our next storm.

Mountain snow will start to fall Friday afternoon and evening, and continue through Saturday. Depending on the track of the storm, the I-25 corridor and Plains could see a mix of rain and snow Saturday evening.

More good news for travelers as Sunday and Monday look quieter, with highs mostly in the 50s.

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