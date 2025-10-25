Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mild and sunny Saturday before changes arrive across Colorado

Sunny and mild Saturday with highs in the 60s and 70s before changes arrive. Mountain snow and strong winds move in late Sunday into Monday, turning cooler and breezier to start the week.
<b>Kristen Long</b>
DENVER — Saturday afternoons expect plenty of sunshine across most of Colorado with highs in the mid to upper 60s to low 70s.

It’ll be a comfortable fall day thanks to a weak ridge of high-pressure overhead.

Overnight, skies stay mostly clear, though some patchy fog could develop in far eastern Colorado before sunrise Sunday.

Sunday conditions will begin to shift as low pressure moves toward the state.

For the metro and plains, it'll be increasing clouds with highs in low 70s and upper 60s.

However, this system will bring moisture and winds aloft will increase, leading to a few light mountain snow showers late Sunday evening.

Those showers will become more widespread Sunday night, with light accumulation possible over higher terrain.

Monday turns cooler and windier as stronger mid-level flow moves in.

Gusts could reach 40–50 mph in the typical windy areas along the Front Range and eastern plains.

Some light snow may linger in the mountains, but travel impacts should remain minor.

Forecast models split after Monday—some keep us cool and breezy, while others bring back sunshine and calmer weather by midweek.

