Mild and dry through Wednesday, spotty mountain rain and snow Thursday

DENVER — Skies stay mostly clear Tuesday with cool overnight lows dipping into the 30s and 40s.

Wednesday brings quiet and mild weather with light winds and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s across the plains.

After a quiet midweek stretch, Colorado will see a slight uptick in activity toward the end of the week.

A weak system will move through southern Colorado, bringing scattered showers mainly to the mountains. Most lower elevations will stay dry, though a few light showers can’t be ruled out.

There is a chance of snow around 9,000 feet, which could bring up to three inches of snow at the higher peaks.

Friday is when drier air returns, with the weekend shaping up to be mild.

Saturday looks mild and mostly dry with highs near 70° around the Denver metro area.

