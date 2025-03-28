Mild and dry in Denver Friday, but a new storm rolls in overnight

We are in for one more unseasonably warm day before our next storm rolls in to Colorado.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds for the morning drive, with 40s and 50s as you're heading off to school or work. Temperatures will quickly climb into the low 70s by lunch, with highs in the mid to upper 70s by 4 p.m. These afternoon highs will be a solid 20 degrees above average.

Look for increasing clouds throughout the afternoon as our next storm slowly moves into Colorado.

Friday evening plans? Bring an umbrella! Rain and snow arrive Friday night into Saturday as our next storm charges into the state. It'll usher in wintry weather to the mountains and chilly changes to the metro over the weekend!

We'll see highs in the upper 50s to low 60s on Saturday and upper 40s to low 50s Sunday in Denver. Look for off and on rain showers Saturday with some snow possibly mixing in overnight into Sunday morning in the Denver metro area.

We aren't expecting any accumulation in Denver, but could see some slushy conditions develop in the foothills and down south along the Palmer Divide.

More seasonal weather returns early next week. We'll be back in the 60s Monday and stay there for much of the week!

