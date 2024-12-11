DENVER — After a blustery Tuesday, warmer and drier weather is settling in across Colorado. We'll see 50s in town for the next two days!

Temperatures will warm into the low 50s under a mostly sunny sky along the Front Range Wednesday afternoon. A ridge of high pressure will bring dry and mild conditions through Thursday. We'll see more low 50s across the plains Thursday, with 20s to low 30s in the mountains.

The next winter storm will push into Colorado's mountains on Thursday night and will linger on Friday. We'll see a few inches of snow in the mountains with this incoming system.

It'll be slightly cooler on Friday in the Denver metro area, with highs in the upper 40s. So far, it looks like the city will see mostly cloudy skies and there's a slight chance we could see a few flurries with those clouds.

Have any weekend plans? It stays mild and dry Saturday and Sunday in the Denver area. The mountains could get another round of snow sometime Sunday. Stay tuned!

