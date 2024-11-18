Mild and breezy in Denver Monday as another storm approaches

DENVER – It will be a chilly but gorgeous start to the week. Temperatures have dipped into the 20s for the early morning commute, with mostly sunny skies for the eastbound drive.

We are tracking a weak system that will bring some changes to the state within the next 24 to 48 hours. We'll see some light snow in the mountains, with highs in the 30s.

The winds will kick up across the plains Monday but it will remain dry through the evening commute. A few light snow showers are possible along the Front Range by early Tuesday but likely not enough to impact the drive. The mountains will likely see around 2 to 5 inches of snow by midday Tuesday.

On Tuesday, expect a cold and breezy day. The winds will be even stronger in the mountains and that could lead to areas of blowing snow.

The Front Range will mostly experience cold conditions with a stiff breeze vs accumulating snow. However, we can rule out a few flurries on Tuesday.

By Wednesday, conditions will dry out significantly as a high-pressure system moves in. This change will bring warmer temperatures, with daytime highs expected to reach the upper-50s to low-60s across the lower elevations.

It will get even warmer by the end of the week. In fact, we'll see highs in the low- to mid-60s and that's about 10 degrees above our seasonal norm. It's that time of year when you can ski and golf in the same day!

