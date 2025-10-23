Metro showers and mountain snow will linger into Friday before beautiful weekend

DENVER — We have been tracking an active Thursday on the radar, with snow and rain expected in the mountains through this evening as a storm system settles in over the high country.

The Denver metro area could see some spotty rain showers or a stray thunderstorm Thursday, but most activity will stay in the foothills and mountains. Southern Colorado will see a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms Thursday.

There will be lingering chances for showers and snow in the high country Friday morning. We're expecting just a few inches of snow accumulation across the mountains, mostly above 10,000 feet.

The metro area's lows will drop down into the 40s overnight. Friday will start cloudy before clearing out later in the day to more sunshine and temperatures in the mid 60s.

Pleasant fall weather will be here just in time for the weekend, with Saturday sunny and warmer than normal for this time of year. Our next storm system rolls in late Sunday into Monday, likely bringing wind and cooler temperatures for the metro and more mountain snow.

