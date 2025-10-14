DENVER — Scattered showers in the Denver metro area and snow in the Front Range will taper off as we move through Tuesday morning.

We are warming up Tuesday around the Denver metro area, with high temperatures reaching the mid 70s Tuesday and they'll approach 80 degrees Wednesday.

We'll stay sunny and dry until Thursday, when we get another cooldown and our next chance for rain showers around the metro, with some light snow in the higher elevation mountains.

Highs drop into the 60s from Thursday into the weekend, with another warming trend here by Sunday.

Flooding continues to be a concern through at least Wednesday in southwestern Colorado, which can expect more chances for showers and thunderstorms over the next couple days. Flood Warnings remain in effect until Wednesday.

Denver metro area drier and warmer Tuesday as southwestern flood risk continues

