Memorial Day starts warm before storm chances increase midweek

BOULDER, Colo. — Memorial Day will bring temperatures climbing into the mid 80s to lower 90s across the plains staying mostly dry.

The mountains are expected to have scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening.



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Showers and isolated storms possible Monday afternoon, evening

The BOLDERBoulder race on Monday morning is expected to remain dry before storm chances increase later in the day.

Tuesday temperatures remain in the 80s with a chance of scattered showers and isolated storms.

Areas across the eastern plains that receive little or no rainfall could also face elevated fire weather conditions because of the gusty winds and warm temperatures.

Right now, Wednesday currently appears to be the most active weather day of the week, with more widespread showers and thunderstorms expected statewide.

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